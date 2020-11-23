The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Impossible Cookbook Combo Pack

Friend, coworker, niece, sister—anyone in your life who eats plant-based will adore this combo pack from Impossible. The cookbook highlights vegetarian- and vegan-friendly versions of meaty classics like cheesesteaks, pho, and bolognese. And when you buy the combo pack, the recipient will also receive one package of 10 ¼-lb Impossible Burger patties and two 12-oz packages of Impossible Burger chopped “meat” so they can cook their way through Impossible: The Cookbook.

[$80; impossiblefoods.com]

