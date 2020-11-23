The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Miyabi Birchwood SG2 7-PC Knife Block Set Get It

A set of super-sharp Japanese knives is the kind of tool that instantly elevates a kitchen—and one’s culinary skills. Miyabi’s Birchwood set is stunning: The handles are crafted from Karelian (masur) birch characterized by its curved grain figure (it’s also the only kind of wood used to make authentic Fabergé eggs). The core of the blades comprises SG2 micro-carbide powder steel, which is enveloped by 101 layers of steel, imparting a flower-like Damascus design. The brand’s ice-hardening process preserves the razor-sharp quality; and the hand-honed katana edge further enhances the knives’ sharpness. The 12-slot bamboo block includes a 3.5-inch parer, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef’s knife, 9-inch bread knife, stainless-steel shears, and a 9-inch steel sharpening rod. Don’t want to buy the whole set? Nab the Miyabi Birchwood SG2 6″ Chef’s Knife for the utmost in versatility. If she loves to cook, this gift is foolproof.

[Chef’s knife, $337.50, surlatable.com; Knife Block Set, $1,199.95, cutleryandmore.com or lacuisineappliances.com]

