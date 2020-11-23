The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Parachute Cloud Cotton Duvet Set Get It

A neutral-colored duvet is the perfect foundation for a bedroom, because it complements an exhaustive range of colored and patterned sheets, shams, throw blankets, and accent pillows. The Cloud Cotton Parachute set elevates a basic duvet with its gauze fabrication; the lines evoke the natural, variable motifs found in nature—like wind-blown sand striations. Crafted entirely from Turkish cotton, the duvet is airy and the texture feels wonderful against your skin…not the sumptuousness of sateen, but intrinsically supple and cozy, like linen, which is why we suggest pairing it with the Parachute Linen Fitted Sheet (from $90) and Linen Top Sheet (from $90). After all, a better night’s sleep is a gift that keeps on giving, right?

[$259; parachutehome.com]

