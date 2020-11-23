The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Peloton Bike+ Get It

Here’s a gift that’s maybe (definitely) a gift for you, too. Peloton’s perfected its machine by revamping the original Bike design to include a 23.8-inch HD touchscreen that rotates 180 degrees for total visibility when doing floor-based activities like bootcamp classes, yoga flows, or meditation sessions. The membership includes full access to live weekly classes and the on-demand library of videos. If she was a spin-class fanatic pre-COVID-19, she can dim the lights and crank the volume to replicate the experience: There’s a high-fidelity sound system with four speakers. If she’s craving that competitiveness and camaraderie, she’ll love the leader board—and the ability to give virtual high fives to other riders. The new Gymkit feature pairs an Apple Watch with just a tap. But here’s the biggest selling point: There’s an optional auto-follow system that automatically adjusts the resistance depending on her target metrics, so she can focus on going all-out—and nothing else. And, don’t worry, one account can host up to 20 individual profiles, so you won’t be left out of the fun.

[From $2,495; onepeloton.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!