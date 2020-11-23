The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Get It

We’re in favor of gifts that optimize the home and make everyday life more enjoyable. To transform your living room into a home theater, look no further than Sennheiser’s AMBEO Soundbar. Its state-of-the-art room calibration configures the idiosyncrasies of the space (i.e. its acoustic absorption and reflection) to create a bespoke 3D sound experience. Five preset modes (Movie, Music, News, Sports, and Neutral) can be customized to your liking, tweaking the intensity of the sound from light to standard to boost via foundation, low-mid, clarity, and brilliance. The sleek (albeit heavy, at 40 pounds) bar houses six long-throw woofers for deep bass, five tweeters for high-fidelity sound, and two top-firing speakers for a well-rounded soundfield. If she loves to play music during the day or enjoys movie marathons, this can’t be beat.

[$2,499.95; en-us.sennheiser.com]

