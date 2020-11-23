The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

simplehuman Sensor Mirror Trio Get It

Another luxe-yet-practical gift, the simplehuman Sensor Mirror Trio has, as the name suggests, three magnifications (1x, 5x, and 10x) for extreme up-close or true size visuals. Its tru-lux light system is able to mimic the full color spectrum of bright sunlight as well as candlelight, so she can see her makeup in real-life lighting settings, ensuring makeup application is color-correct. There’s a sensor at the top of the mirror that detects motion and automatically turns the surgical-grade LED light ring on. She can adjust the brightness, from 100 to 800 lux simply by running her fingers up or down the back right corner of the mirror. Available in brushed metal, rose gold, and white.

[$300; simplehuman.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!