The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

SMEG Stand Mixer

With Italian roots and a ’50s-inspired aesthetic, SMEG appliances make a massive style statement in the kitchen. Their new stand mixer is no exception. Don’t let its clean, bold mid-century style fool you; it’s a workhorse. The smooth-start feature won’t throw dry ingredients in the air, and the planetary motion thoroughly combines mixtures without constantly needing to scrape the sides down. The robust 600W motor makes light work of kneading (it comes with a dough hook, as well as a flat beater, and wire whisk), and it’s a dream to use for holiday-time tasks like whipping cream, bringing together cookie batter, or even mixing up homemade mashed potatoes. There are 10 adjustable speeds and a 5-qt. stainless-steel bowl to work with (optional glass bowl, if she prefers that). And with a body made from die-cast aluminum, stainless steel, and chrome, this will stand the test of time. To sum it all up, she’ll be happier than ever to pull out a stand mixer for entertaining.

[$529.95; williams-sonoma.com]

