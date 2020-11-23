The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition and Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Copper Gift Set Get Them

You might be out of your element when it comes to hair tools, but if you’ve ever used a Dyson vacuum, you know the brand makes exceptional products. So trust us when we say you can’t go wrong with the tried and true Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Its digital motor dries hair roughly six times faster than other models, and does so without frying strands, leaving hair soft and shiny. It comes with three different attachments (diffuser, concentrator, and smoothing nozzle) for varying hair types, which all attach magnetically to the base. This exclusive gift edition comes with a no-slip heat mat, storage bag, storage hanger, and copper presentation case.

Now if she likes to style her hair beyond a blowout, then the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Copper Gift Set is a brilliant option. It uses aerodynamic technology (something known as the Coanda effect) to attract and curve hair around a barrel, effectively styling hair without high heat. The set comes with a round volumizing brush, hard and soft smoothing brushes, 1.2- and 1.6-inch curling barrels, and a pre-styling dryer (not the same as the Supersonic), which all magnetically connect to the base. She can give herself salon-quality blowouts, beachy waves, and bouncy curls all with one device.

[Dyson Airwrap, $549, nordstrom.com; Supersonic Hair Dryer Copper Limited Gift Edition, $399.99; sephora.com]

