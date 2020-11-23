The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Üllo + Decanter Get it

You might already know a decanter helps separate the sediment from wine, which would otherwise make it more astringent on the palate, as well as introduces more oxygen as it’s poured from the bottle into the vessel, allowing its unique flavor profile to open up and develop as intended. Üllo’s impressive little purifier takes things a step further. Its Selective Sulfite Capture technology filters out sulfites and any additional sediments so your bottle is enjoyed in its purest form. You can buy the purifier for individual glasses, but we think the Üllo + Decanter—hand-blown from lead-free crystal—makes for a gift that’s as practical as it is beautiful.

[$150; ullowine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!