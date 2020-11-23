The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

With Clarity Round Natural Diamond Stud Earrings or and Round Natural Diamond Halo Earrings Get It

Diamond studs are eternally stylish and a safe bet whether she likes simple jewelry or statement pieces. With Clarity is transparent about all the nitty gritty details, including the setting type, quality, total carats, metal, shape, and gemstone for each piece. You can feel good knowing the company sources its natural mined diamonds from cutters who use ethical practices. They also offer lab-grown diamonds for those seeking a more affordable option. We’re partial to the classic Round Natural Diamond Stud Earrings, but if you want something a bit more unique, go for the Round Natural Diamond Halo Earrings. You can even personalize the total carats, metal, and diamond type.

[Round Natural Diamond Stud Earrings, from $650, withclarity.com; Round Natural Diamond Halo Earrings, from $1,250, withclarity.com]

