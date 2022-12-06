10. Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set Get it

The only thing more lush than sleeping in silk pajamas is not having to hand wash or dry clean them after. From woman-owned, cult sleepwear brand Eberjey, the new Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set is made with soft, machine-washable silk. The subtly sexy classic shorts-and-top set are hypoallergenic, thermoregulating, and feel so supple on skin, she’ll never want to get out of bed.

[$258; eberjey.com]

