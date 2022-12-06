12. Flylow Foxy Bibs Get it

She doesn’t just want to carve fresh powder on your next trip to Aspen—she wants to do it in style. Flylow’s Foxy Bibs are flattering and functional, a luxuriant, butter-soft recycled shell that’s stretchy, breathable, lightweight, and waterproof. It has a kangaroo chest pouch ideal for snacks, perfectly-placed thigh vents to help her temperature regulate, and comes in seven expressive colorways for some real steeze, including a happy sunflower yellow and feminine dusty rose. Pair it with the matching Flylow Lucy Jacket ($400) for a killer monochrome kit.

[$430; flylowgear.com]

