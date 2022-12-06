13. Wild Rye Gnaria Gloves Get it

The Wild Rye Gnaria Gloves are ideal for cold days on her bike and long days on the skin track—with a breathable, DWR, four-way stretch material, gel-palm padding, and a cozy brushed-fleece liner. She’ll love all the small details, like touch-screen compatibility, cotton thumb to wipe sweat drips, and those “Play Wild” palms to speak to her wildflower soul. Plus, they’re from a women-owned brand.

[$59; wild-rye.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!