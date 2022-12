14. Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Sneakers Get it

Nothing says cool kid of the ‘90s all grown up better than these fresh Adidas x Gucci Gazelles. These sneakers are peak feminine street style with the classic Gazelle low profile and adidas three stripes, plus a splash of delicate luxury in the pink vegan velvet and suede and Gucci Trefoil print.

[$850; gucci.com]

