16. Hammitt Otis Weekender Bag Get it

Get her a voluminus bag made out of luxe Italian suede like the Hammitt Otis Weekender Bag and it’s sure to be her constant travel companion. Large enough for four days’ worth of essentials, the Otis has lots of drop pockets to quickly stash a laptop, water bottle, credit card, or smartphone while on the move.

[$795; hammitt.com]

