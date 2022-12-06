4. Jacobsen Sea Salt Co. Infused Salt Set Get It

For the woman who loves to cook, the Jacobsen Sea Salt Co. Infused Salt Set includes six flaky salts infused with culinary stars like Rosemary, Pinot Noir, and Black Garlic to offer a new note to her signature dishes. Each vial comes with a tasting note and pairing suggestion for these high-quality PNW-harvested finishing salts, and we love the wood stand as a sleek, on-counter accent.

[$35; jacobsensalt.com]

