If there’s one truth in a woman’s world, it’s that lighting a candle is the go-to way to set a soothing, scented scene. With the Fill Mill refillable vessel, she can choose between three recyclable soy wax candles to set the mood. The receptacle is made from handsome concrete and has a magnet at the bottom to keep fills securely seated.

[$60; bespokepost.com]

