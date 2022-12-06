6. Baboon to the Moon Go-Tote Mega Get it

Road trips, park picnics, city commutes, girls night—the color-popping Baboon to the Moon Go-Tote Mega will keep up with all her adventures, thanks to its structured frame, waterproof outer, and comfy carry handles. Plus, the 40-liter interior has seven pockets and enough room for five days worth of clothes (or a whole lot of wine).

[$150; baboontothemoon.com]

