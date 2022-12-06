7. Apple AirPods Pro Get it

Help her tune out the chaos and into her favorite podcast or playlist with the new second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, featuring double the noise cancellation and better immersive audio than its predecessor. Upgrades on the ubiquitous wireless headphones also include a richer bass, clearer sound, six hours of battery life (30 with the charging case), and smaller ear tips for a better in-ear fit.

[$249; apple.com]

