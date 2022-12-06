8. Therabody SmartGoggles Get it

Level-up her unwind with the Therabody SmartGoggles, a smart eye mask that uses heat, vibration, massage, and biometric data from an in-mask heart rate sensor to help calm the nervous system and provide therapeutic relief to the orbital area. Slip them on and use one of the three presets to calm headaches, quiet anxiety, relieve eye strain, focus before a big day, or sleep better at night.

[$199; therabody.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!