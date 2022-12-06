9. Danner x Free People Movement Cloud Cap Boots Get it

These waterproof Danner x Free People Movement Cloud Cap winter boots feature 400G PrimaLoft insulation and a Vibram Arctic Grip outsole to keep her toes toasty and secure on snow-covered streets—while the retro color blocking and ankle profile are eye-catching enough to still earn compliments when she meets the girls for Hot Toddies.

[$210; danner.com]

