9. Danner x Free People Movement Cloud Cap BootsGet it
These waterproof Danner x Free People Movement Cloud Cap winter boots feature 400G PrimaLoft insulation and a Vibram Arctic Grip outsole to keep her toes toasty and secure on snow-covered streets—while the retro color blocking and ankle profile are eye-catching enough to still earn compliments when she meets the girls for Hot Toddies.
[$210; danner.com]
