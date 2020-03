1. VariDesk Converters Get It

VariDesk offers height-adjustable units that come ready to use out of the box. The company makes different models for every size space, whether you’re transforming a home desk, corner cubicle, or executive office suite. We appreciate the add-ons—like swing arms for double monitors.

[from $175; varidesk.com]

