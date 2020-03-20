The Best Home Office Gear to Stay Healthy and Productive

2. Fluidstance Plane Get It

Once you’re in the habit of working vertically, try using a balance board. The Plane by Fluidstance helps increase ankle mobility while standing and offers a nearly 20 percent increase in energy expenditure over sitting. You’ll find your body making subtle shifts in your feet, ankles, knees, and core to stay centered. You may find you feel happier after using a balance board throughout the day.

[$189; fluidstance.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!