The Best Home Office Gear to Stay Healthy and Productive

3. ErgoDriven Topo Get It

The Topo is a slab of cushioned rubber with various bumps and ridges under the surface designed to relieve pressure on your feet, legs, and upper body by encouraging you to use different stances. The sloping section at the back gives an excellent calf stretch and doubles as a way to slide the unit in and out from under your desk. You can use it with or without shoes—but we recommend just wearing socks.

[$129; ergodriven.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!