4. Aeris Swopper Get It

The Swopper chair looks like it belongs on a playground, and that’s the point. The large spring encourages a subtle bouncing motion, and you can even sway side to side to engage your core. It’s also adjustable to barstool height, which allows you to lean against it and stretch your hip flexors a bit.

[$599; aeris.de]

