The Best Home Office Gear to Stay Healthy and Productive

5. LifeSpan TR800-DT3 Under Desk Treadmill

If you’re really up for a challenge and have the space in your private office at work or home, opt for a treadmill desk. The LifeSpan TR800-DT3 is designed to go up to 4 mph; is extremely quiet at top speed; and you can get quite a benefit from a slow, steady pace at even half that rate. Yes, typing is tricky, but making phone calls and conducting web research are easy to do while walking.

[$799; lifespanfitness.com]

