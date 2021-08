SWAGTRON T580 App-Enabled Bluetooth Hoverboard GET IT!

This hoverboard has a great design. Not just for the sturdy frame and the smooth ride it provides. But because it can connect to your phone so you can switch from modes and play music amongst other features. It’s quite the gadget.

Get It: Pick up the SWAGTRON T580 App-Enabled Bluetooth Hoverboard ($200) at Amazon

