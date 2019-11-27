1. Sitka Fanatic Jacket and Sitka Fanatic Pack Get It

It’s almost December, so odds are, if you’re still trying to punch a deer tag, you’re pulling some long, cold sits in the woods. Sitka isn’t the only company these days producing high-end, stupid-warm, well-fitting camo for such occasions. But, for my money, its Fanatic line is still the best of the best. The updated 2019 Fanatic jacket is, thanks to some next-level design ingenuity, even quieter than the original and engineered for smoother, more comfortable bow draws. I’d suggest pairing the jacket with the new, equally quiet Fanatic Pack. After all, if you’re going to invest in a mega-quiet jacket, it sorta defeats the purpose if you end up fumbling around with a loud pack once you’re in the woods.

[Fanatic Jacket: $450; sitkagear.com; Fanatic Pack: $200; sitkagear.com]

