10. Yewchati Brown Trout Trucker Get It

Up-and-coming fishing-apparel company Yewchati, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, specializes in simple, refreshingly unfussy design. I wore the hell out of one of their soft—and extremely affordable—T-shirts this year. But I’m a sucker for a good hat, and the Yewchati Brown Trout Trucker in navy/twilight is as good as it gets.

[$15; yewchati.com]

