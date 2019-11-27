2. Sage Trout LL Get It

This year Sage rolled out the Trout LL, a new incarnation of its much-beloved Light Line model, which was hot in the ’90s and purportedly once the all-time smoothest-casting rods. I’ve never fished an original Light Line, but the medium-action Trout LL is no doubt a super-smooth, hyper-accurate caster, and a clear attempt to construct the perfect dry-fly rod. Available in 3, 4, and 5 weights, the rods flexes deeply, recovers quickly, and offers unmatched fly control. Sage isn’t giving the Trout LL away, with an $800 sticker price, but you can easily pay just as much for a much worse rod.

[$800; sageflyfish.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!