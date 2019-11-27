3. Pelican Dayventure Get It

The Dayventure is basically a love child of a dry bag and a cooler. It’s perfectly suited for long hikes to your favorite trout hole or for spending an entire day on the water. The dry-storage compartment isn’t massive but big enough to hold a pair of waders and a non-bulky pair of wading boots, while the zipper-sealed cooler beneath is roomy enough for six canned drinks. Don’t be surprised if other outdoor brands (read: Yeti) start ripping off the Dayventure, because it’s genius.

[$250; pelican.com]

