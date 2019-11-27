4. Simms Flyweight Boot Get It

I’ll go ahead and confess that 2019 was My Year of Wearing Tons of Simms Gear. And not without good reason: The stuff slaps, as the kids say. The new wet-wading Flyweight boot proved perfect for a four-day trip into the Yellowstone backcountry this summer. The boots had enough support so that, on day hikes to the river, I didn’t feel as if I were wearing flimsy kiddie water shoes. But, once wet, the Flyweights didn’t feel like they weighed a hundred pounds, either. And, despite my not having broken in the boots before the trip, they didn’t give me blisters, either, so bonus points there. Be sure to pick up a few pairs of Simms wading socks to wear with them.

[$200; simmsfishing.com]

