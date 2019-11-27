5. Filson Ultralight Hooded Jacket Get It

The longstanding critique of Filson is that, though its gear looks super cool and rustic, its jackets and coats, in particular, tend to be heavy and not terribly warm. Over the past four or five years, however, the company has worked to correct this, by rolling out increasingly practical outdoor gear. The Ultralight Hooded Jacket further testifies to these efforts. The nylon-shelled, PrimaLoft-insulated jacket is perfect for intermediate seasons and for layering beneath heavy jackets when the temperature nosedives. The jacket, despite weighing next to nothing, retains a crazy amount of body heat; I’ll have mine on during the frigid first frigid days of trout season, without a doubt. One note: I’d suggest ordering a size down from your regular fit. My medium swallowed me.

[$225; filson.com]

