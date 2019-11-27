6. Klymit Drift Pillow Get It

I hadn’t used any Klymit gear until this summer, when I tested some on a backcountry pack trip. The Mayfield 2 Person Tent and the Static V Luxe SL sleeping pad each served their purposes well. The true standout, though, was the Klymit Drift Pillow, a 27-oz, 14-in-by-10-in-by-4.5-in cushion filled with shredded memory foam. A cleverly designed, reversible outer shell keeps dirt and muck off the cozy cotton pillowcase, and the pillow rolls up nice and tight for surprisingly easy packing. Schlepping a pillow of this size into the backcountry might seem excessive, because it kind of is. (Klymit markets the Drift for car camping.) Still, for the good nights of sleep I got, I’d easily pack in a pillow twice as large.

[$40; klymit.com]

