7. Camp Chef Everest 2-Burner Stove

There’s a growing number of Camp Chef fanboys, and I count myself among them, having been won over by its ultra-durable products. The new Everest 2-Burner Stove is true to Camp Chef form. Four inches tall, with a 13.5-in-by-23.5-in aluminum base, the 12-lb stove won’t take up much room in your truck, and the twin 20,000 BTU burners will help you quickly crank out meals at camp. Camp Chef’s pellet smokers get a lot of press, and deservedly so. But the Everest affirms that its propane stoves, though not as groundbreaking and comparatively less flashy, shouldn’t be overlooked and, more to the point, would improve any camp-kitchen setup.

[$148; campchef.com]

