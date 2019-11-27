8. Simms G4 Pro Wader Get It

Among flyfishermen, the question arises often: Are Simms waders really worth the price? The answer, if you plan to live in your waders, is yes. Simms has built its business on making bomb-proof wading gear, much of which, including the G4 Pro, is manufactured at its Bozeman, Montana, headquarters, and thus subject to the company’s crazy-high quality-control standards. The new G4 Pro is no outlier in terms of durability. A three-layer Gore-Tex upper and four-layer Gore-Tex lower ensure that the G4 Pro is all but puncture-proof, and an improved fit affords greater comfort and flexibility compared with past G series models. And that’s saying something, since past G series models were all widely praised. If you’re not yet on the Simms bandwagon, the G4 Pro is a good excuse to jump on.

[$750; simmsfishing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!