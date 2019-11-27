9. Simms Women’s G3 Guide Z Wader Get It

My wife has never found a pair of women’s waders she likes. After I tested and loved the new Simms G4 Pro (see above), she insisted on trying the new Simms Women’s G3 Guide Z. Much like the men’s G4 Pro, the Women’s G3 Guide Z has a three-layer Gore-Tex upper and a four-layer lower, and is designed for maximum durability and comfort. For my wife, the waders were revelatory: For one, they actually fit and weren’t too baggy. Second, they didn’t seem as though they were a half-hearted afterthought, designed so that company execs could check a box that said, “Yes, We Have a Women’s Wader on the Market.” The G3 Guide Zs are, in short, actually great waders, still an unfortunate rarity in women’s flyfishing gear.

[$650; simmsfishing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!