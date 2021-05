GoPong Pool Pong Rack Floating Beer Pong Set GET IT!

Add a little more of a challenge to a beer pong game with this set that has each time supplied with its own floating table. No longer connected, you can add a real sense of dynamism to the game that isn’t there with one long board of a floater.

Get It: Pick up the GoPong Pool Pong Rack Floating Beer Pong Set ($20) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!