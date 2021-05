Tiki Toss Hook and Ring Toss Game GET IT!

Before you head into the pool, you guys can warm up with a little game of ring toss. Or you can get it set up near enough to the pool to play it while you’re floating about.

Get It: Pick up the Tiki Toss Hook and Ring Toss Game ($30; was $35) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!