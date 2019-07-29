If you’re taking a hike for a single day, we might tell you to pack some SPF and a face wipe or two. But if you’re taking a trek long enough to necessitate a Dopp kit, then you’ve got to consider a few more things.

Namely: How are you gonna pack economically to minimize your load without compromising hygiene and comfort? How will you manage excessively greasy hair, soothe achy joints, and stay shielded from the sun without getting too sweaty?

It’s all food for thought as you plan your next overnight(s) hiking trip. Here are the products we’d pack in a lightweight hiking Dopp kit—if we were in your boots. Stock up!