Alder New York Texturizing Hair Powder

Nobody’s going to judge you for having a bad hair day on this hike, but you’re the one who has to deal with the greasiness and floppiness. You can work around that—and look perfectly presentable—by sprinkling in some of Alder’s texture powder. It uses kaolin and sea clays to soak up excess oil, along with shavegrass and rice powders. It gives you workable, touchable texture without overdrying the hair, acting like a dry shampoo that also soothes the hair and scalp.

[$27; aldernewyork.com]