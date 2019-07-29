American Provenance Deodorant Stick Get It

Our hunch is that you’re going to sweat on this hike. And that you’re not worried about having sweaty pits or making a sour first impression with anyone. That being said, you can probably skip the antiperspirant and stock a natural deodorant instead—one that connects you with the natural world through which you’re hiking. (Maybe that’s a stretch, but still.) American Provenance’s 15 different sticks combine ingredients like baking soda, root powder, shea butter, and coconut oil to keep odors at bay.

[$10; americanprovenance.com]