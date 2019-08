Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Liquid Soap

Instead of packing a separate soap, cleanser, shampoo, hand sanitizer, and so forth, just pack one product that does it all. Dr. Bronner’s pure castile liquid soap safely pulls dirt and grime from every part of you, and its peppermint recipe leaves a refreshing tingle in its wake. You can even use it to wash your dishes or soak and rinse your sweaty socks, underwear, and hat.

[$5 for 4 oz.; drbronner.com]