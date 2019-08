Matador Flatpak Toiletry Bottle Get It

If you want to bring your favorite shampoo, body wash, or conditioner on this hike, but don’t have the space for it, fret not: Simply pour it into one of Matador’s durable, clippable Flatpaks. They’re made with something called ‘welded Cordura,’ which is virtually untearable. That said, they remain flexible and easy to tote, whether inside your bag or attached to an exterior zipper with a carabiner.

[$13; matadorup.com]