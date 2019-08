Panasonic Wet/Dry Travel Shaver Get It

If you want to stay trim, Panasonic’s battery-powered, wet/dry shaver fits snugly in a bag. It’s a nice alternative to razor-blade shaving, given you’re in a compromised state while camping. It’ll also spare you from packing shave cream, after shave, a mirror, and the lot.

