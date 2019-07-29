Schmidt’s Fluoride-Free Toothpaste Get It

Here’s something even eco-friendly hikers forget: Spitting your toothpaste onto the soil isn’t exactly good for the local flora and fauna. So if you use minimal toothpaste—but enough to be effective—the agreed-upon strategy for disposal is to simply swallow it. (Chill out, it’s not like you haven’t accidentally done this hundreds of times.) This being said, you don’t want to choke down a fluoride-packed paste if you can avoid it, so opt for a fluoride-free formula. By comparison, all baby toothpastes are fluoride free, since those tykes can’t help but swallow the formula. Schmidt’s is a good adult option and uses charcoal to deep-clean and whiten the teeth. (And no, you’re not actually swallowing charcoal, either.)

