The Lost Explorer Magnesium Arnica Soothing Gel Get It

At the end of each day, or before you set out each morning, apply this gel to calm any soreness and minimize inflammation. It’s something to look forward to when the boots come off, or once you take your hefty backpack off. The Lost Explorer has created a blend that harkens Native American remedies for aching muscles and joints, using a blend of botanicals, such as antiseptic witch hazel, healing arnica, and soothing essential oils. (It’s just for your body, by the by. Not your face.)

[$36; thelostexplorer.com]