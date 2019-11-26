PlushBeds makes amazing organic latex mattresses, and through December 1 you can take $1,250 off all of them! Any of ’em. Better still, you’ll receive two free organic latex pillows, a Plush Luxury Sheet Set, and a mattress protector with your order. Or, take $600 off any memory foam mattress. you’ll still get two pillows and the Plush Luxury Sheet Set. And here’s a sweet perk through 12/1: $100 off all sofa bed mattresses, and $100 off all mattress toppers. Just use the code BLACK19.

Get It: Use code BLACK19 to save up to $1,250 on a mattress, and get up to $400 in free bedding from PlushBeds

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!