Tuft & Needle Mint Cal King Mattress GET IT!

We’ve tried this mattress out ourselves and we can say that it is well worth the price point. Super comfortable, you’ll rest so much easier with it. And since it’s discounted a good deal, you can pick it up without breaking too much of a sweat.

Get It: Pick up the Tuft & Needle Mint Cal King Mattress ($1,186; was $1,395) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!