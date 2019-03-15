With the newest wave of mattresses, bed-in-a-box companies have upped their quality, making it easier to get relaxing sack time based on how you sleep.

Online retailers have stepped in to make finishing off your bedroom—with sheets, pillows, and covers—a snap, too, and spending some time filling a cart delivers a huge return on investment: a decent night’s sleep.

There’s a wide range of foam and foam-and coil hybrid mattresses that ship to your door in a mini-refrigerator-size box. With liberal return policies that include a 100-night (or more) trial, there’s a build to fit every sleep style. Here are six of our favorite brands to try.